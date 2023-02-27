Death of Champion Swimmer Jamie Cail Under Investigation by Police in Virgin Islands

A criminal investigation has begun following the death of swimmer Jamie Cail, according to authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cail was found unresponsive in the home she shared with her boyfriend in the early hours of Feb. 21., according to a police report.

Authorities have not yet released the name of Cail's boyfriend, who told police he found Cail on the floor after he returned home from a bar to check on her around 12:08 a.m.

Per the report, Cail's boyfriend and an unidentified friend transported her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where CPR was rendered. Police were informed of the swimmer's death at approximately 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Authorities have confirmed that the case is "presently under investigation" by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Cail was a competitive swimmer with multiple wins in several significant races in the early 2000s. According to news station WMUR, she had been working at a local coffee shop before her death.

Friends of the former athlete told WMUR she was a beloved member of the community, known for having "a huge heart" and a "really loving" personality.