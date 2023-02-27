Death of Champion Swimmer Jamie Cail Under Investigation by Police in Virgin Islands

Cail was found unresponsive at her home in the early hours of Feb. 21 and was later pronounced dead at the hospital

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 27, 2023 01:38 PM
Jamie Cail performs during the Phillips 66 National Championship at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: Getty Images

A criminal investigation has begun following the death of swimmer Jamie Cail, according to authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cail was found unresponsive in the home she shared with her boyfriend in the early hours of Feb. 21., according to a police report.

Authorities have not yet released the name of Cail's boyfriend, who told police he found Cail on the floor after he returned home from a bar to check on her around 12:08 a.m.

Per the report, Cail's boyfriend and an unidentified friend transported her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where CPR was rendered. Police were informed of the swimmer's death at approximately 2:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Authorities have confirmed that the case is "presently under investigation" by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

15 Jul 1999: Jamie Cail swims in the Womens 200 Butterfly during the Janet Evan Invitational at the USC Pool in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Cail was a competitive swimmer with multiple wins in several significant races in the early 2000s. According to news station WMUR, she had been working at a local coffee shop before her death.

Friends of the former athlete told WMUR she was a beloved member of the community, known for having "a huge heart" and a "really loving" personality.

