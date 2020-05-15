NFL Players Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar Are Wanted in Florida on Armed Robbery Charges

Deandre Baker plays for the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar plays for the Seattle Seahawks

Two NFL players are wanted in Florida, accused of participating in an armed robbery in the Miami metropolitan area.

There is currently a warrant out for the arrest of Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks on armed robbery charges.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, attended a party in Miramar, Florida, on Wednesday night, according to the arrest warrant. Witnesses allegedly told police that Baker pointed a gun at another party goer and that the cornerback "was directing two other individuals to take money and valuables from the other attendees."

Police say the witnesses also told police them that Dunbar was assisting Baker "in taking the money and valuables from the attendees."

The arrest warrant also says there was another assailant wearing a red mask, who was allegedly told by Baker to shoot one of the party goers just after they walked into the room. There were allegedly two other armed individuals. There were conflicting witness reports as to whether Dunbar was in possession of a firearm.

The arrest warrant stated that multiple attendees were robbed of thousands of dollars as well as expensive designer watches.

One witness told police that they thought the robbery was premeditated because the assailants' cars were "later prepositioned to expedite an immediate departure from the area."

"We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement to ESPN on Thursday. Baker, who was a first-round pick for the New York team last year, is reportedly known as a "handful" by teammates and staff, sources told the outlet.

Baker was eventually benched last season and was reportedly called out in front of the entire team for his "unacceptable" play, Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan reported in November 2019.

"We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information," the Seahawks said in a statement on Twitter Thursday. "We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."

Dunbar was just traded to the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March, and coach Pete Carroll expressed excitement at the cornerback's arrival on the team.

Earlier on Thursday, Dunbar participated in a teleconference call with reporters before the arrest warrant was issued.

"You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day," he said on the call, according to ESPN. "I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person."