D.C. Attorney General Suing Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder for 'Colluding to Deceive' Fans

The lawsuit also names the Commanders, the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as defendants

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 05:30 PM
Redskins owner Daniel Snyder on the sideline before a Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field.
Dan Snyder. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder — along with the Commanders, the NFL, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell — were sued Thursday by the office of the D.C. attorney general.

DC Attorney General Karl Racine and his office are suing for allegedly "colluding to deceive District residents — the heart of the Commanders' fanbase — about an investigation into toxic workplace culture," Racine said in a statement.

After stories broke about misconduct and harassment within the Commanders team, Snyder and the other defendants promised the public and their fans to investigate and fix the bad culture. According to the lawsuit, Racine doesn't believe that happened.

"That was all a lie," he said in a statement on Thursday. "Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder's extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results," Racine stated.

"With today's lawsuit, we're standing up for DC residents who were lied to and deceived," he explained. "And we're standing with the brave victims and employees of the team who told us the truth during our investigation and came forward about what they suffered and witnessed while working."

The AG hopes to bring justice to those wronged by the defendant's actions. "By suing today, we are using every enforcement tool at our disposal to hold the Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL and Goodell accountable," he concluded.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Commanders counsel John Brownlee and Stuart Nash said that while they also want the truth, they deny some of the lawsuit's claims.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Commissioners press conference on January 29, 2020 at the Hilton Downtown in Miami, FL.
Roger Goodell. Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Over two years ago, Dan and Tanya Snyder acknowledged that an unacceptable workplace culture had existed within their organization for several years and they have apologized many times for allowing that to happen," the statement read.

"We agree with AG Racine on one thing: the public needs to know the truth. Although the lawsuit repeats a lot of innuendo, half-truths and lies, we welcome this opportunity to defend the organization — for the first time — in a court of law and to establish, once and for all, what is fact and what is fiction."

The NFL also disputes the lawsuit. In a statement to PEOPLE, NFL Vice President of communications Brian McCarthy said, "We reject the legally unsound and factually baseless allegations made today by the D.C. Attorney General against the NFL and Commissioner Goodell and will vigorously defend against those claims."

Meanwhile, for those who came forward with claims about the Commanders' workplace environment, the lawsuit is a welcome next step in a years-long process of holding the team accountable.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, lawyers representing former employees that sparked the original investigation into the team in 2020, said the lawsuit is proof of what they already knew.

"Both the Commanders and the NFL have engaged in deception and lies designed to conceal the team's decades of sexual harassment and abuse, which has impacted not only the victims of that abuse, but also consumers in the District of Columbia," they said in a statement, according to CNN.

RELATED VIDEO: Washington Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

Banks and Katz also said that the suit validates "the experiences of the brave women and men who came forward and in achieving, for the first time, a level of transparency into the scope of the misconduct."

The lawsuit was announced just days after it was reported Dan and Tanya Snyer were exploring the possibility of selling the team.

When asked by PEOPLE what buying options the team was entertaining, a team spokesperson said, "We are exploring all options."

After that news broke, a source told PEOPLE that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, along with Jay-Z, are interested in buying the team.

Related Articles
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Washington Commanders Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder Exploring Selling the NFL Team
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Is 'Looking Into Buying' Washington Commanders: Source
NFL, Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team Fined $10M Following Investigation into Toxic Workplace Culture
Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito's Parents File $50 Million Lawsuit Against Utah Police Over Her Death
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver for 1 Year Over Racist and Sexist Comments
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
Robert Griffin III
Robert Griffin III Says He Was Sexually Harassed While Playing for Washington Football Team
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Judge Rules Donald Trump Must Sit for Deposition in Assault Accuser's Defamation Lawsuit
Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo Sued by Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim After Filling Ethics Complaint Against AG Letitia James
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
Colin Kaepernick (L) and Nessa attend the Netflix Limited Series Colin In Black And White Special Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Nessa Diab? All About Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans passes against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Lawsuit Filed Against Texans for Allegedly Enabling Deshaun Watson's Misconduct During Massages
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Kraus/AP/Shutterstock (13095342cq) Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y Colts Bills Football, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Aug 2022
Buffalo Bills Release Matt Araiza After Punter Was Accused of Gang Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
Vanessa Bryant arrives at Federal Court to testify Friday in the lawsuit over graphic photos taken by first responders at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, their teenage daughter and seven others. Bryant photographed at her arrival at U.S. Federal Courthouse on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Vanessa Bryant Joined by Daughter Natalia, Rob Pelinka in Court as Crash Pictures Trial Goes to Jury