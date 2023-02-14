David and Victoria Beckham Share Romantic Throwback Pics for Valentine's Day: 'Love You'

The couple — who married in 1999 — celebrated Valentine's Day with a series of throwback snapshots on Instagram

By
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 06:22 AM
David and Victoria Beckham share throwback snapshots to celebrate Valentine's Day. Photo: David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are showing their love!

The husband and wife shared a series of sweet throwback pictures Tuesday as they paid tribute to each other for Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentines to my valentine 🌹 we Love You @victoriabeckham.. ❤️ ❤️ @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️," David, 47, wrote in his romantic tribute alongside a snapshot of the couple enjoying a candlelit dinner.

In the photo, the former soccer player can be seen sporting blonde locks and a black vest, while his fashion designer wife, 48, rocks a cropped hairstyle and white dress.

"Happy Valentine's Day! I love u all so much too!!! Xx 💕💕💕💕💕💕," added Victoria in the comments section.

The Spice Girl's own post saw the couple cozying up for a series of vacation pictures wearing black baseball caps, with Victoria wearing a turquoise floral camisole and David a selection of vests and cropped linen trousers.

David and Victoria Beckham throwback pics. Victoria Beckham Instagram

"26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕 kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x," Victoria captioned the post.

"Today and every day. I love you so much @davidbeckham! Xx," she added as she shared the photos on her Instagram Stories.

David and Victoria Beckham throwback pics. Victoria Beckham Instagram

The pair — who have been married since 1999 — are parents to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

Victoria opened up about their nuptials while chatting with The Business of Fashion during its BoF VOICES 2022 event in December.

Revealing their big day was "much more intimate than it looked", she said, "I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was."

"I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]," she told the outlet.

The nuptials, which took place at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, saw the couple sit on golden thrones, while their son Brooklyn, then four months, served as ring bearer.

