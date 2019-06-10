Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Shot and Wounded in the Dominican Republic: Reports

Image zoom

David Ortiz, best known for playing with the Boston Red Sox, has been shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports.

The 43-year-old former MLB slugger, affectionately called “Big Papi” by fans, was hospitalized on Sunday after he was shot during a burglary attempt at an amusement center in his hometown of Santo Domingo, ESPN reports.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” his father Leo confirmed to ESPN.

Dominican TV station CDN 37 reports Ortiz, who retired after the 2016 season, was shot in the back.

Felix Duran Mejía, the spokesman of the National Police of the Dominican Republic, confirmed the incident to CNN Espanol, which reported that Ortiz was injured in the back by a bullet.

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

The baseball star spent 14 of his 20 major league seasons with the Red Sox, becoming a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and one American League MVP.

Ortiz has been working as an MLB studio analyst for Fox Sports, working alongside Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas.

Reps for Ortiz and a spokesperson for Fox Sports did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

RELATED: Colorado Couple Says They Became Violently Sick at Dominican Resort Where 3 Americans Died

News of Ortiz’s reported incident comes after a Colorado couple alleged that they fell ill at the same resort in the Dominican Republic where three American tourists died over a five-day period in May.

On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department confirmed the three Americans tourists’ deaths to PEOPLE and said in a statement that the U.S. Embassy “is actively monitoring the investigations by Dominican authorities into these tragic deaths. We stand ready to provide assistance as requested.”

Robin Bernstein, the ambassador of the United States to the Dominican Republic, said the recent high-profile incidents involving American tourists in the Caribbean island nation — including the assault of a woman at another resort — were isolated cases, according to Univision.