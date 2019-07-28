David Ortiz Released from Boston Hospital Nearly 7 Weeks After Shooting in Dominican Republic

Image zoom Rob Carr/Getty Images

David Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital nearly seven weeks after he was shot at a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic.

The Boston Red Sox confirmed in a statement on Saturday that the legendary player had been home since Friday, according to The Boston Globe, ESPN, and NBC.

“We understand that David has been released from MGH,” Red Sox management said in the statement, according to The Globe. “There will be an update on his condition early next week.”

Ortiz, 43, will continue rehabilitation from home, with full-time nurses and his personal physician, ESPN reported. “He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent procedures,” a family source told the outlet.

The former MLB All-Star has undergone three surgeries in the past two months after he was shot in the back at a nightclub in his hometown in the Dominican Republic on June 9. The bullet, which went straight through his stomach, caused damage to his intestines and liver.

A part of his intestines was removed following a six-hour surgery in a clinic in Santo Domingo, according to the New York Times. Then, Ortiz underwent a second surgery at Massachusetts General.

On July 11, he had a third operation due to unspecified complications and was recovering well, according to his wife Tiffany’s statement at the time.

Although it was initially believed that Ortiz had been shot during a burglary attempt, prosecutors now believe he was not the intended target of the shooting.

Last month, Dominican Republic police said that Ortiz’s friend, Sixto David Fernandez, who had been dressed similarly to the baseball star at the time of the shooting, was the actual target, ABC News reported.

At least 14 people have been charged in connection with the shooting, according to the outlet.