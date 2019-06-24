David Ortiz Has Been Moved Out of Intensive Care and Remains in 'Good Condition' After Shooting

David Ortiz is continuing to recover after being shot in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Over the weekend, the Red Sox issued a statement on behalf of Ortiz’s wife Tiffany Ortiz, who has been married to the former Boston slugger since 2002.

“David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital,” she said in the statement, which was issued by the team on Saturday. “He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan.”

The good news came nearly two weeks after the MLB All-Star was shot in the back at a nightclub in his hometown. The bullet he was shot with ended up going straight through his stomach, damaging his intestines and liver.

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/VJfNBdD17H — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2019

Days earlier, Tiffany issued another statement, thanking all those who have helped save her husband’s life.

“I want to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Eliezer Salvador, owner of Presidente Sports, for your quick thinking and swift action on Sunday night,” she wrote, going on to thank the surgeons at the Abel Gonzalez Clinic in the Dominican Republic, where he was immediately rushed to after the shooting.

RELATED: David Ortiz Is in ‘Stable’ Condition After Undergoing Second Surgery for Gunshot Wound in Boston

Following an emergency six-hour surgery in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz was transported to Massachusetts General, where he underwent a second surgery, ESPN previously reported.

The first surgery was led by Dr. Abel Gonzales, who told ESPN that Ortiz’s quality of life will be “the same as before” once he recovers. The second surgery was concluded the following morning after the Red Sox sent an air ambulance to pick up their former star player.

Image zoom David Ortiz Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a press conference last week, prosecutors shared that despite initial beliefs that Ortiz had been shot during a burglary attempt, he had not been the intended target, according to USA Today. The Dominican Republic’s Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez went on to say that the actual intended target had been his friend Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting with the former baseball star at the nightclub.

11 people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.