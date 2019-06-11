David Ortiz Moved from Dominican Republic to Boston to Receive Care for Gunshot Wound

David Ortiz landed in Boston on Monday night to receive further treatment for the gunshot wound he sustained on Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Upon landing, Boston police escorted an ambulance carrying the 43-year-old former MLB slugger to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he will continue to receive medical support after undergoing an emergency six-hour surgery in the Dominican Republic, ESPN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bullet went straight through his back and stomach, damaging Ortiz’s intestines and liver, according to the outlet.

RELATED: Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz in Stable Condition After Dominican Republic Shooting, Father Says

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The surgery was led by Dr. Abel Gonzales, who told ESPN that Ortiz’s quality of life will be “the same as before” once he heals and recovers. After the surgery, doctors approved Ortiz’s transfer to Boston, and the Boston Red Sox sent an air ambulance to pick up their former star player.

“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz confirmed to the outlet. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”

According to the outlet, police have both suspects in the shooting in custody but have only officially acknowledged the arrest of one, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.

RELATED: Boston Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Shot and Wounded in the Dominican Republic: Reports

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Police are still investigating whether the athlete was the intended target, as previous reports have said the shooting was part of a burglary attempt.

The baseball star, affectionately called “Big Papi” by fans, spent 14 of his 20 major league seasons with the Red Sox, becoming a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and an American League MVP. He is credited for helping the Red Sox end their so-called “Curse of the Bambino” in 2004 when they won their first championship 1918, after trading baseball legend Babe Ruth (the Bambino) to their rivals, the New York Yankees, in 1919.

Since retiring, Ortiz has been working as an MLB studio analyst for Fox Sports, appearing alongside Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas.