Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz in Stable Condition After Dominican Republic Shooting, Father Says

David Ortiz is out of surgery and in recovery after being shot in the back on Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger, 43, is expected to make a full recovery, his father, Leo Ortiz, confirmed to ESPN.

“He is out of surgery and stable; he is resting,” he said. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”

He also confirmed that the bullet did not hit any major organs.

Ortiz, who retired after the 2016 season, was hospitalized on Sunday after he was shot during a burglary attempt at an amusement center in his hometown of Santo Domingo.

Felix Duran Mejía, the spokesman of the National Police of the Dominican Republic, confirmed the incident to CNN Espanol, which reported that Ortiz was injured in the back by a bullet.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista said. He added that police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment for his injuries before questioning him.

Ortiz’s father was notified of his son’s hospitalization not long after the shooting.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” he confirmed to ESPN.

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox released a statement on Twitter regarding their former player’s hospitalization.

“Late last night we were made aware of an incident involving David Ortiz in the Dominic Republic,” the statement read. “David’s family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. David is being treated an Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery.”

“We have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts,” the statement added.

The baseball star spent 14 of his 20 major league seasons with the Red Sox, becoming a 10-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion and one American League MVP.

Ortiz has been working as an MLB studio analyst for Fox Sports, appearing alongside Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas.