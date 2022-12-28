Dominican Court Convicts 10 Accused in Near-Fatal 2019 Attack on Former MLB Player David Ortiz

Ten people accused of attempting to murder MLB icon David Ortiz at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9, 2019, have been convicted in the case.

According to ESPN, two of the attackers — Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia — received 30-year prison sentences, the longest of those convicted.

Cruz was accused of shooting the now 47-year-old Ortiz in the back, while Garcia was accused of operating the motorcycle that carried Cruz, per Rolling Stone.

Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being the person "who paid those who carried out the act," NBC reported. Seven others were given sentences of fewer than 10 years.

All 10 men also must pay 50 million pesos ($892,060) as part of the sentences, per the outlet.

Despite the sentences, the alleged mastermind of the attack, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

According to Sports Illustrated, the men intended to shoot a person named Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting next to Ortiz at the time of the attack.

The men confused Fernandez for Ortiz and instead shot the three-time World Series champion.

Ortiz required emergency surgery in the wake of the shooting, followed by multiple operations to address complications from the gunshot wound.

In July 2022, Ortiz was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame, where he spoke about trying to give back to his communities in Boston and the Dominican Republic.

"I have always tried to live my life in a way to support others that make a positive influence in the world," Ortiz said. "Before I was Big Papi, before the Red Sox, before the Twins, I was just a kid playing ball in the Dominican Republic."

He later added: "I feel so thankful and grateful for being able to accomplish what I was able to accomplish and have the career that I had. I always blame it on the fans. The fans got the best out of me. The Red Sox fans, I want to thank all of them very much."