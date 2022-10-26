David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Unveils Renovated Youth Baseball Field: 'Whatever I Can Help With, I'm Down'

"I hope with these new fields, baseball can give to them what the sport has given to me," the MLB legend tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 04:13 PM
David Ortiz x loanDepot at Boys and Girls Club
Photo: BCGLA

Baseball legend David Ortiz, also known as 'Big Papi' by fans, says he "felt like a kid again" helping loanDepot unveil a newly renovated baseball field for the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor.

Ortiz tells PEOPLE that he wanted to work with the Boys & Girls Club because giving back is important to him, especially when it comes to encouraging young people to be active.

"A lot of people still struggle with having facilities where they can go play sports," he explains.

The 46-year-old Hall-of-Famer partnered with Major League Baseball sponsor loanDepot to unveil the new and improved field at the 18-acre Wilmington Athletic Complex.

David Ortiz x loanDepot at Boys and Girls Club
BCGLA

Ortiz says resources, especially for kids to practice baseball, "weren't available for the last few years, so loanDepot came in" and renovated three baseball and softball fields.

The athlete spent the afternoon teaching local kids some of his best baseball techniques, which Ortiz says "was a lot of fun."

"I love it. I'm always down with helping [kids] to focus on the good things, the good side of life, and teach them what I know."

David Ortiz x loanDepot at Boys and Girls Club
BCGLA

Ortiz says the new field "is awesome" and will allow youth in the community to "get out and move their bodies," which the athlete says is crucial for young people. "I can tell you, it's good for you."

After the unveiling, Ortiz said, "It was an honor and a lot of fun to teach these kids a bit about the game that gave me such an important sense of home, as well as mentors to look up to over the decades."

"I hope with these new fields, baseball can give to them what the sport has given to me," he adds.

Additional improvements are still being made to the club, according to loanDepot.

Ortiz was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in July. He delivered an emotional speech during his induction ceremony.

"From my family to coaches to teammates to fans, no I could not have done this without you," the 46-year-old athlete told the crowd. "My Hall of Fame plaque represents each one of you and I'm going to thank you guys for the rest of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have always tried to live my life in a way to support others that make a positive influence in the world," said Ortiz. "Before I was Big Papi, before the Red Sox, before the Twins, I was just a kid playing ball in the Dominican Republic."

Ortiz was the 58th player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and is also the youngest player to achieve baseball immortality at age 46. "I learned not so long ago how difficult it is to get in on the first ballot. It's a wonderful honor to be able to get in," said Ortiz.

Related Articles
022 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz speaks to the crowd during the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.
David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Delivers Emotional Hall of Fame Speech: 'So Thankful and Grateful'
David Ortiz
David Ortiz Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame, Legends Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens Shut Out
ackie Robinson Day, Opening Day, Batting Practice, Julio Rodriguez
All-Star Rookie Julio Rodriguez Opens Up About His Journey to the MLB: 'Just Keep Grinding, Man'
David and Tiffany Ortiz
David 'Big Papi' Ortiz and Wife Tiffany Split After 25 Years Together
Chase Utley Says He and Family Will Move to London;
Retired MLB Champion Chase Utley on the Next Phase of His Career: 'Moving to London'
Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah pose in front of his plaque during a pregame ceremony honoring Jeter and retiring his number 2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City
Derek Jeter's Daughters Will Visit Yankee Stadium for the First Time for Hall of Fame Ceremony
field of dreams
'Field of Dreams' Movie Site Plans Major Revamp to Complex After Success of MLB Game
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in the booth before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: The Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game against the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Vincent Edward Scully (November 29, 1927 August 2, 2022). (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at First Game Back Since Famed Announcer's Death: 'We'll Miss You'
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Annual $300K Salary Toward Renovating Jackson State Athletic Facility
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter Says There Were Topics 'I'm Unwilling to Cross' During Filming of ESPN Docuseries
Denzel Washington leads a tribute to Jackie Robinson prior to the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Denzel Washington Honors Jackie Robinson Before 2022 MLB All-Star Game: 'No. 42 Blazed a Trail'
Google Doodle Honors Late Pioneering Baseball Legend Toni Stone for BHM: 'Her Love for Baseball Won'
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter Addresses Rumor He Gave Autographed Swag Bags and Gift Baskets to His One-Night Stands
David Ortiz attends the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 7, 2021 in New York City.
David Ortiz Was Allegedly Targeted by Drug Kingpin César 'The Abuser' Peralta in 2019 Shooting: Report