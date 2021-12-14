David 'Big Papi' Ortiz and Wife Tiffany Split After 25 Years Together

Tiffany Ortiz announced their breakup on Instagram on Monday, writing that they will continue to be “friends and co-parents to our amazing children”

David "Big Papi" Ortiz and his wife Tiffany are going their separate ways after over two decades together.

Tiffany, who started dating David in 1996 and wed the Boston Red Sox legend in 2002, revealed the news in an Instagram post on Monday. "Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership," Tiffany captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting at what appears to be a table at a wedding reception.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children," she added. The couple share children D'Angelo and Alexandra together. David, 46, also has a daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship.

PEOPLE has reached out to David's rep for comment, but has not yet heard back at the time of publication.

David has yet to comment or make a statement about the split on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED VIDEO: David Ortiz Moved from Dominican Republic to Boston to Receive Care for Gunshot Wound

This isn't the first time the couple's relationship status has made headlines. In 2013, David filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage, saying in an interview with MLB.com, "There are some situations in life that work out for a period of time and at some point they don't work out anymore and you have to move on. I'm moving on. She's moving on. Hopefully everybody respects that."

However, a year after their separation was announced, the couple reconciled, according to the Boston Herald. "We separated for a while," Tiffany stated. "We did, but we missed each other terribly."

In 2007, Tiffany and David co-founded the David Ortiz Children's Fund, a charity organization that "provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need."