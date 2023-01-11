David Beckham Watches as Son Romeo Makes Debut for Premier League B Team: 'Proud of You'

Romeo Beckham, 20, joined Premier League Brentford's B team for the remainder of the season as part of a short-term loan deal

Published on January 11, 2023
BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - January 10: Romeo Beckham is seen making his debut for Brentford B's team on January 10, 2023 in Brentford. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)
Romeo Beckham. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Romeo Beckham is already making an impact on his new team.

The 20-year-old son of soccer legend David Beckham made his debut for Premier League Brentford's B team on Tuesday in front of a crowd at Welling United's Park View Road Stadium in England.

According to BBC, Romeo joined the game as a second-half substitute while the team was trailing 2-1. By the end of the match, the team claimed a 3-2 victory.

The outlet said the team set a club record for attendance, with 554 fans visiting the stadium. David, 47, was among those who watched the game.

"Park View Road welcomed a very special guest last night as David Beckham paid a visit to watch his son, Romeo make his @BrentfordFC debut," Welling United FC wrote in a tweet, which included pictures of David watching the game in the rain.

BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - January 10: David Beckham is seen near the field where Romeo Beckham made his debut for Brentford B's team on January 10, 2023 in Brentford. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)
David Beckham. MEGA/GC Images

"Great to see you, Becks!" they added.

According to the Sun, Romeo has been training with the B team since September.

"Exciting start to the year," David wrote of Romeo on social media, per the outlet. "Now the hard work and fun begins. Proud of you mate."

He is currently on loan from Inter Miami II, where he made 20 appearances in the MLS NEXT Pro league last season. During that time, he earned 10 assists and 2 goals.

BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - January 10: Romeo Beckham is seen making his debut for Brentford B's team on January 10, 2023 in Brentford. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)
Romeo Beckham. MEGA/GC Images

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told the Sun that Beckham was an "interesting" and "promising" player that he hopes can make it to the main team.

"Yeah, I've seen him.. I think he's an interesting player," Frank said. "We hope, of course, like a lot of others, that he can make it to the first team.

"Yeah, [he is] promising," he added. "Anyone who has got a contract here — be it a permanent deal or loan deal — there is always the opportunity to stay, of course."

After signing with the B team earlier this month, Romeo said he was "very proud."

"I came here at the start to keep fit during the off-season," Romeo said in a clip posted to the Brentford website. "The chance then came to come on loan here, and I've never been so excited."

