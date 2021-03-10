David Beckham Surprises Students at Miami College During Lecture, Chats About Achieving Goals

David Beckham surprised college students in Miami on Tuesday night, giving them a lesson on perseverance and posing for a few photo-ops.

Beckham, 45, joined entertainment entrepreneur David Grutman for week two of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the hour-long conversation in front of approximately 200 students on the rooftop of the university's Kovens Conference Center, the Miami New Times reported, Beckham regaled the students with anecdotes about his life.

Beckham — who started Inter Miami CF soccer club, which began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) last year at Inter Miami CF Stadium — recounted, "Two days after I retired from soccer, I flew to Miami. Since then there have been many obstacles, but to achieve things, sometimes it takes time. This was always about building a legacy for me," according to the outlet.

Image zoom David Beckham (left) and David Grutman | Credit: Florida International University

In addition, Beckham — a dad of four with wife Victoria Beckham — "talked about his idols growing up, the difference between soccer and 'fútbol' and how he intends to increase awareness of the game in Miami and all over the United States, as a whole," a source tells PEOPLE.

Grutman, who owns the Miami Beach nightclub LIV, as well as restaurants Komodo, Papi Steak, and Swan, answered questions about his growing empire and what students need to do for success in the entertainment industry.

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Sends Heartfelt Message to Kobe Bryant's Children on Valentine's Day

"After the class, Beckham stopped to take selfies with each member of the class individually," the source says. Both Beckham and the students wore masks when closer than six feet apart.

Image zoom David Beckham (left) and David Grutman | Credit: Florida International University

Earlier this year, Beckham joined Inter Miami CF for a January training session with the team's youth academy. Beckham shared a video of himself and the academy members running various drills at the facility.

Other videos shared to the Inter Miami CF official Instagram feed showed the "suited up" Beckham running along the pitch, interacting with the young players and showing off the right techniques for "passing precision."