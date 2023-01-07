David Beckham's Son Romeo Joins Premier League B Team: 'Very Happy to Be Here'

Talk about bending it like Beckham!

Romeo Beckham, the 20-year-old son of David Beckham, has joined Premier League Brentford's B team for the remainder of the season as part of a short-term loan deal.

The midfielder, who is the second-born of the soccer icon's children with Victoria Beckham, will be on loan from Inter Miami II, where he made 20 appearances in the MLS NEXT Pro league last season. During that time, he earned 10 assists and 2 goals.

Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty

"I'm very proud and very happy to be here," Beckham said in a clip posted to the Brentford website. "I came here at the start to keep fit during the off-season. The chance then came to come on loan here, and I've never been so excited."

Beckham, who noted he looks forward to learning under Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane and assistant coach Sam Saunders, said he's "excited to see what the difference is from America to England." He also spoke on the drive he's learned from his teammates, who he's called "all very talented players."

"If you look at Brentford as a club, it's very positive, and it's a club that is on the rise very quickly. I'm very grateful to be here," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Romeo's father even shared some words of encouragement on his Instagram Story shortly after the revelation that his son would be playing in England, a move that's "subject to international clearance," per the team.

"Exciting start to the year. Now the hard work & fun begins. Proud of you, mate," the elder Beckman wrote alongside a photo of the father-son duo holding a Brentford jersey.

Sharing the photo with his father on Instagram, Romeo also wrote that the signing marked "an exciting start to the year."

"Looking forward to the challenge 🔴," he wrote.