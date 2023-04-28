David Beckham Opens Up About How His 'Tiring' OCD Affects Him and His Family

The retired athlete's life will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary

Natasha Dye
Published on April 28, 2023
David Beckham. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

David Beckham is opening up about the "tiring" ways his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) affects his family.

In an upcoming Netflix documentary chronicling the soccer star's career, the Guardian reported that Beckham, 47, said he stays up hours after his family sleeps to clean detailed parts of their home.

"The fact that when everyone's in bed, I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy. I hate coming down in the morning and there's cups and plates and, you know, bowls," Beckham said, per the outlet.

Beckham revealed that his "pet hate" is lingering candle wax. "I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that's my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle," he shared. "I know, it's weird."

According to the Guardian, Beckham pondered whether or not his wife Victoria appreciates the results of his disorder.

"I clean it so well, I'm not sure it's actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty," Beckham said as the Netflix cameras rolled.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David and Victoria Beckham. Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The outlet reported that Victoria, 49, told the production crew that her husband is "appreciated" and "just so perfect" after the athlete shared his concern.

The pair — who have been married since 1999 — are parents to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old daughter Harper.

Beckham also said he "feels compelled" to do the tedious chores, despite how "tiring" they can be for him.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to the International OCD Foundation, occurs "when a person gets caught in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions" that can trigger intrusive thoughts or actions.

Beckham confirmed his upcoming documentary on Netflix in an Instagram post last summer.

"I'm excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career," he wrote. "The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey."

