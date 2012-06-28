David Beckham Fails to Make British Olympic Team

David Beckham‘s Olympic dream is over. As are people’s dreams everywhere of seeing him shirtless during the Games.

The soccer star, 37, has been left out of the Team GB squad for the upcoming summer games in London.

“Naturally I am very disappointed, but there will be no bigger supporter of the team than me,” he said. “I would have been honored to have been part of this unique Team GB squad. Like everyone, I will be hoping they can win the gold.”

Beckham was an ambassador for the country as the successful bid was made for the games – and he was part of the Olympic flame handover ceremony in May.

He is reported to have been told of the decision late Wednesday in a phone call from the coach Stuart Pearce. Earlier this month, Beckham was hopeful he’d make the team after making the original, larger squad.