David Beckham to Mentor Young Soccer Players in Disney+ Reality Series Save Our Squad

David Beckham said the show will "shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up"

David Beckham is helping cultivate the next crop of soccer stars.

The retired athlete, 45, is set to produce and star in an unscripted series for Disney+ titled Save Our Squad, in which Beckham mentors aspiring athletes on the east London soccer fields where he once got his start, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The team behind the show told the outlet that Beckham takes the players and coaches on the "uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime."

"It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad with [production company] Twenty Twenty and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game," said Beckham in a statement to Variety.

"I was so fortunate to have a long and successful playing career and now to have the opportunity to give back to these communities as a mentor is incredible," he added. "Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project."

The show's executive producer, Sean Doyle, told THR in a statement, "This is a fantastic opportunity to show the importance and impact of grassroots football in communities in the U.K. The series will be exciting, dramatic, uplifting and full of heart and courage — everything David had in his own playing days!"

Last year, in a May Instagram post, Beckham reflected on his 2013 retirement and his high-profile sports career.