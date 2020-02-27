David Beckham Still Has Train Ticket Stub on Which Victoria Beckham First Wrote Her Number

David Beckham still has a special souvenir from the first day he met his wife Victoria Beckham.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the soccer star recounted the origin of his relationship with his fashion designer wife, whom he has been married to for over 20 years now.

“I first met her, she came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice,” David, 44, recounted. “We knew of them, obviously, because they were pretty big at the time, and I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time, but we all had our favorite Spice Girl. So that was the first time I met her.”

“She was obviously my favorite,” David joked of Victoria, 45. “Might be a bit awkward if she wasn’t.”

The professional athlete said that he “didn’t get to talk her that day,” but the week after, Victoria returned to Manchester and they finally connected.

“She came back to Manchester to watch another game and she had a couple of drinks so I decided I’ll try to get her number,” David explained. “We talked for about an hour in the player’s lounge and she was actually on the train that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket. Which I still have.”

“You kept the ticket?” Fallon, 45, asked in awe. “That’s so cool that you kept that, that’s amazing. And here you are, 20 years later.”

“20 years later and four kids later,” David said with a smile.

The couple married on July 4, 1999, in Ireland with their oldest son, Brooklyn, then 4 months old, serving as a ring bearer.

In addition to Brooklyn, now 20, Victoria and David share sons Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 8.

The two celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in July with epic throwback photos from their long-lasting relationship.

“WOW 20 years, look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️ @victoriabeckham,” David wrote, also mentioning all four of the couple’s children.

On Tuesday, Victoria shared a sweet video of herself and David from early on in their relationship on Instagram, in which an off-camera interviewer asked the young soccer player why he loved the then-pop star.

“I couldn’t put my finger on one thing, it was everything, the whole package,” David said while smiling at Victoria. “I just fell in love with her.”