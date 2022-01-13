David Beckham left quite the message for his wife, Victoria Beckham, when she was in a "grumpy" mood

David Beckham Jokes That Wife Victoria Should 'Come Home Happier' in Handwritten Lunchbox Note

David Beckham knows just what to say when his wife is in a "grumpy" mood.

The soccer legend, 46, left quite the morning message for Victoria Beckham, 47, who shared a photo of the note on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

"Enjoy lunch ****hole...," David wrote on a small piece of paper, which was attached to a food container. "Come home happier :)," he added, signing the message: "lots of love you know who.."

It's safe to say Victoria was a fan of the gesture, captioning the Instagram Story, "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham."

Victoria Beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 1999, aren't strangers to lovingly trolling one another.

During the holiday season, Victoria roasted David's Christmas caroling skills.

In a festive Instagram video Victoria shared on Christmas Eve, David can be seen taking his Christmas caroling quite literally, singing "The Christmas Song" while roasting chestnuts over an open fire and proudly rocking a Santa hat.

"Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal," Victoria told the retired athlete, to which David cheekily replied, "Oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Adele."

The pair celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in July 2021, with David poking fun at their iconic matching outfits through the years.

Noting that they still can't help but complement each other, he wrote, "22 years later, still matching outfits 😂."

"Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂 ," he continued.

David shared plenty of photos that showed how the couple's style has evolved, from their head-to-toe leather looks worn in 1999 to the unforgettable fuchsia ensembles selected for their wedding reception.

Victoria also posted her own message at the time, writing, "I love you David 💕 Happy Anniversary 💕."