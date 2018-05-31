Did David Beckham Confuse Tom Hardy for Tom Brady? See His Apparent Instagram Mix-Up

David Beckham might need a refresher when it comes to the difference between actor Tom Hardy and athlete Tom Brady.

On Wednesday, popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs caught the soccer star leaving a message on Brady’s Instagram account — but tagging Hardy instead.

The apparent snafu happened on a picture Brady, 40, shared of his 8-year-old son Benjamin wearing football gear and posing like his dad. “Benny B and his Armour!” the New England Patriots quarterback wrote. “Class of 2026! ❤”

Beckham’s response? “Amazing @tomhardy .. Literally mini me.”

David Beckham/Instagram

Of course, there’s always the chance Beckham was tagging Hardy, 40, in the post to see Brady’s picture. But Comments by Celebs appeared to think Beckham was just mixing the two up.

“It’s okay, @davidbeckham, we know what you meant,” the account joked.

Tom Brady, David Beckham and Tom Hardy Robin Marchant/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Meanwhile, Brady isn’t the only one using Instagram to gush about his kids.

Beckham has long been sharing sweet memories with his brood on the social media network.

Just earlier this month — before Beckham’s trip with wife Victoria to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding — he shared video of his 19-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham surprising him for his 43rd birthday celebration in England.

“What are you doing here?” the overjoyed father of four said in the clip, tearing up and giving his son a kiss on the cheek. “I didn’t know you was coming in. I missed you so much.”