David Beckham Celebrates His Father's Wedding Day with Sweet Instagram Tribute
The soccer legend shared an Instagram post in honor of his father’s wedding to Hillary Meredith
David Beckham could not have been happier to attend the wedding of his father, Edward Alan "Ted" Beckham and Hillary Meredith this week.
The retired soccer star, 46, shared a heartfelt message about the special occasion on Instagram Tuesday.
"Beautiful day celebrating my dad and Hillary's wedding. Amazing to be together with all the family. So proud to be there for my dad like he's always been there for me. Love you dad," the former athlete, who wore a dapper suit with a boutonnière, wrote in his Instagram caption.
Beckham also posted a series of images capturing himself adjusting his father's tie on his big day and seating at a table with the new bride and groom.
Beckham — who shares daughter Harper, 10 and, sons Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Brooklyn, 22, with wife Victoria Beckham – has made plenty of time for family this holiday season.
Earlier this week, the former LA Galaxy player shared videos of himself with his three youngest children getting into the holiday spirit at the Winter Wonderland Christmas carnival in London.
The family made time to go on rides and enjoy festive treats together.
Beckham also rocked a Spice Girls "ugly" sweater in honor of his wife's famous girl group alongside his partner of 22 years in a photo he posted to Instagram.
"Yep I'm a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls Christmas jumpers are out," David shared on Instagram.
The fashion designer showed her approval of her husband's look on Instagram. In her own post, she sweetly wrote, "Now that's a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham! kisses @davidbeckham."