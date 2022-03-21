David Beckham Lends Instagram to Ukrainian Doctor in Kharkiv to Highlight Life-Saving Efforts

The doctor, who works as a pediatric anesthesiologist, highlighted her hospital's response amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

David Beckham took a step back from his Instagram account to highlight the relief efforts being made in Ukraine over the weekend.

Beckham, 46, announced on Sunday he'd be "handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where she is helping mothers give birth."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Explained the retired soccer player, "Head over to my story highlights to learn more about the amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine. Please give what you can to support @UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio."

In the videos, Iryna — who was not identified by her last name — explains that normally, "in peacetime," she's the "head of Kharkiv's regional perinatal center and a child anesthesiologist."

Since the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine in late February, Iryna explains in later Instagram Story posts, her responsibilities have expanded: "I unload cargo, I work on logistics and I offer emotional support."

Recounting the early days of the invasion, the doctor says that patients were evacuated to the basement, though babies in intensive care had to remain in place — despite the risk — due to immovable life-saving equipment.

"The first days were the most difficult," she says. "We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes."

blake lively Dr. Iryna | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Now, her "workday" has become "24/7."

Explains the doctor, "We are probably risking our lives, but we don't think about it at all. We love our work."

In the comments of Beckham's feed post, humanitarian agency UNICEF — who has been working with the former athlete to raise funds for Ukraine — commented, "Thank you @davidbeckham for handing over your account, to Iryna for your heroic work, and to everyone helping children with a donation. 💙"

David and his wife Victoria Beckham previously launched an emergency appeal via his 7 Fund for UNICEF, a nonprofit organization on the grounds providing immediate aid to support children and families affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Details of the fighting in Ukraine change daily, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.