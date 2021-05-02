David Beckham Celebrates His 46th Birthday with Wife Victoria Beckham and Their Kids

David Beckham is celebrating another trip around the sun.

The retired soccer player rang in his 46th birthday on Sunday with sweet Instagram tributes from his wife Victoria Beckham and their sons.

Victoria, 47, shared a sweet photo of herself snuggled up to her husband. "Looks like you're catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎉 🎈 we all love you so so much," she wrote.

The mom of four also surprised her husband with a table of gifts and balloon sculptures with the likeness of his team Inter Miami CF, for which he serves as president and co-owner. "Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!!😂 X Happy Birthday!!!" she captioned a photo of him sitting in between the balloon men.

David and Victoria share sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper Seven, 9. They tied the knot on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

Their oldest son Brooklyn, 22, who's engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, 26, shared some throwbacks of himself as a baby, with his dad. "Happy birthday to the most incredible dad," he wrote in the caption. "I hope to be the amazing dad you are today xx I love you so much."

Son Romeo, 18, posted a recent photo of himself and the birthday boy singing together at an intimate beach gathering for mom Victoria's recent birthday. "Happy birthday dad !!!! I love u so much and hope you have the most amazing day," he wrote.

Son Cruz, 16, shared a selfie with his dad at dinner. "Happy birthday dad have a great day love you," he captioned the post.

And on behalf of their daughter Harper, 9, Victoria shared a photo of the father-daughter pair with a sweet message. "Birthday kisses from Harper Seven!" the caption read.

Last month, the family celebrated Victoria's 47th birthday with a barrel fire on the beach in Miami, in addition to a weekend of celebrations with Kim Kardashian and Pharrell Williams.