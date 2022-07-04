"They said it wouldn't last," Victoria Beckham joked on Instagram, of husband David Beckham, whom she wed in 1999

David and Victoria Beckham Mark Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary: 'She Will Always Be My Posh'

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)

It's 23 years strong for David Beckham and Victoria Beckham!

On Monday, the soccer legend and the former Spice Girls member marked their 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet social media tributes to one another.

Victoria, 48, took a silly approach on Instagram, captioning the photo of herself and David, 47. "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂," she teased.

She continued on a serious note, "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕"

Meanwhile, David shared a clip from a throwback appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Show, where he was asked if he was "into the Spice Girls" before they officially met.

"No, but I was into Posh," David replied, citing his wife's nickname in the chart-topping girl group.

He repeated the quote in his caption. "No but I was into Posh 🖤," David wrote. "23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh ❤️."

"Happy Anniversary," he added. "WOW, 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you, we all love you ❤️."

Victoria and David wed in 1999 in Ireland. They share sons Cruz, 17, Romeo, 19, Brooklyn, 23, and daughter Harper, 10.

The couple haven't been shy about their feelings towards one another on social media.

In May, Victoria marked David's birthday with a similarly sweet Instagram post, sharing multiple photos from a recent tropical vacation. "I love you so much @davidbeckham," she wrote, captioning the photos. "You are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday 💕💕💕💕."

The pair have also been open in the past about each other's hilarious tendencies. In February, David appeared on the River Café Table 4 podcast and revealed the meal his wife has eaten since they first met.

Explaining that he has a passion for cooking, David joked, "Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years!"

"Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables," David told host Ruthie Rogers. "She will very rarely deviate away from that."

That doesn't mean David doesn't take care of Victoria when she's hungry. In January, Victoria shared a photo of a playful note David left for her on her Instagram Story.

"Enjoy lunch a------...," David wrote on a small piece of paper, which was attached to a food container. "Come home happier :) Lots of love you know who.."