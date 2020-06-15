"We’re together to remind each other what we’re fighting for," the former WWE champion said while revealing his new ink

Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista Gets ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Tattoo in Tribute to George Floyd

Dave Bautista debuted new social justice-inspired tattoos this weekend in support of the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, the former WWE champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a picture to Instagram of fresh tattoos he received on each hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Be relentless in the pursuit of justice," he wrote in the caption of the black and white photo. "Unintimidated in the fight against oppression. We’re together to remind each other what we’re fighting for."

The 51-year-old had the opening words to the Preamble of the United States Constitution, "we the people," inked on the outside of his left hand, and in reference to Floyd's May 25 death, he had "I can't breathe" tattooed on the side of his right hand.

"I want to forget. I won’t let myself. There’s too much at stake," Bautista said in his Instagram post. "Peace to everyone fighting for a dream."

Image zoom Dave Bautista Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Bautista — who went by the ring name "Batista" during his storied career in the WWE — has been outspoken about his support for social justice reform and his criticism of President Donald Trump.

"We the people demand change... we’re all together in this and we will not be doing this again in 10 years," he wrote last week in response to the nationwide protests that broke out after a now-former Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"We’re too connected. We’re too united," he said. "And nobody is looking the other way anymore because all lives can’t matter until #blacklivesmatter."

RELATED VIDEO: Isiah Whitlock Jr.: I ‘Hope and Pray’ the George Floyd Protests Lead to ‘Fundamental Change’

Over the last three weeks, a slew of celebrities has actively supported the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013 following the death of Trayvon Martin. Michael B. Jordan, Nick Cannon, Jamie Foxx, and Stephen and Ayesha Curry have all participated in protests around the country.

NBA superstar LeBron James also recently announced the formation of the nonprofit, More Than a Vote, which aims to protect and expand the voting rights of Black Americans as the country moves toward the Nov. 3 presidential election.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.