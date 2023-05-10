Daughter of Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Lance Blanks Pens Emotional Column After His Death

"People will want more information," Riley Blanks Reed wrote. "But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don't need to"

Published on May 10, 2023 12:49 AM
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Lance Blanks during the Basketball Without Boarders Africa program at the American International School of Johannesburg on August 30, 2012 in Gauteng province of Johannesburg, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty

Former Phoenix Suns general manager and basketball star Lance Blanks died by suicide, his daughter Riley Blanks Reed shared.

On Tuesday, Reed revealed his cause of death in an emotional tribute written for ESPN after news of his death was announced last Wednesday. He was 56 years old.

"On the morning of May 3, 2023, my father, Lance Blanks, took his life," wrote Reed at the start of the essay.

"People will want more information," she later continued. "But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don't need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour our love into the family that made him happy."

Throughout the heartfelt column, Reed reflected on her father's professional legacy, which included a career as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and the Longhorn Network, a spot on the Texas Longhorns basketball team from 1988 to 1990, and an induction into the school's Hall of Honor in 2007, reports the New York Post.

The Texas native was also drafted into the NBA, by the Detroit Pistons, as the 26th pick in the 1990 draft.

"The year I was born marked the beginning of Daddy's NBA career, intertwining our lives with the league," wrote Reed. "Daddy put his all into everything he did. I recall the countless hours spent together at basketball games while he scouted. From small, grungy gyms in the South to unlined courts in West Africa, to the state-of-the-art facilities, he'd watch with his intense gaze and calculated thoughts."

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 7: Lance Blanks, Assistant General Manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers, gives an interview during Day 1 of the "Basketball Without Borders" African camp on September 7, 2005 at the camp facility of The American International School of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images)
Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty

While Reed remembers her father as "tireless, relentless, willful, passionate, gregarious, intense and incredibly empathetic," she writes that his career also gives insight into his character.

"Daddy had impact," expressed Reed. "He had what he would call 'staying power.' He was lovingly referred to as the duck: relaxed, calm, and effortless on the surface, pedaling like mad beneath the water."

Reed also praised her father for being her "athletic mentor from childhood to college," revealing that she developed a passion for tennis after he introduced her to the sport at age 5.

"I remember a foggy day, a racket as long as my torso, and a dad with a crystal-clear vision for my future," she wrote. "He drove me to ITF tournaments. He walked me through UVA's grounds before I committed and played for their team. He was my athletic mentor from childhood to college. He gave me a sport that would define my character, bolster my intuition and elevate my maturity."

The NBA released a statement confirming the news, and the Phoenix Suns also shared an official statement on Twitter.

Blanks is survived by his mother Clarice, brother Sidney Jr., the mother of his two daughters, Renee, his daughters, Riley and Bryn, and granddaughter, Isabel.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or go to 988lifeline.org.

