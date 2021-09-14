19-Year-Old Daughter of 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Kevin Faulk Dead: 'We Are Heartbroken' 

"She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague," LSU Football said of Kevione Faulk in a statement Monday

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, has died, Louisiana State University announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old was a student worker for the football staff at LSU, where her family has deep ties. Kevin Faulk is the team's all-time rushing leader and was an All-SEC player for three of his four years at the school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family," a statement from LSU reads. "She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague."

"We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time," they added.

A cause of death for Kevione has not been released by the school.

Kevin Faulk Credit: Jim Rogash/Getty

After his time at LSU, Kevin played his entire 13-season NFL career with the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls from 1999 to 2011.

In 2018, Kevin joined LSU as a director of player development and was then promoted to running backs coach last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Former NFL Wide Receiver Keyshawn Johnson's Daughter Maia Dies at 25: 'We Are Heartbroken'

LSU Football head coach Ed Orgeron paid tribute to Kevione on social media.