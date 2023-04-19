Dartmouth Football Coach Buddy Teevens Lost His Right Leg and Hurt His Spinal Cord in Bike Crash

The football coach is "alert and communicating" with doctors and family members, his wife Kirsten said in a statement

Published on April 19, 2023 04:17 PM
Dartmouth Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens looks on during the game between the Penn Quakers and the Dartmouth Big Green on October 4, 2019 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

An update on Dartmouth football coach Eugene "Buddy" Teevens' has revealed the extent of his injuries following a bicycle accident last month.

In a statement given to Dartmouth, Kirsten Teevens said her husband, 66, lost his right leg and continues to navigate a "challenging" spinal cord injury.

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy. It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful," Kirsten said in the statement.

Kirsten said the football coach is "alert and communicating" with doctors and family members. She also said Buddy is "ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing" from his injuries.

"Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy," she said. "We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family."

"As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements."

According to Dartmouth, the accident occurred on Thursday, March 16 in St. Augustine, Florida.

A report from Valley News said the coach, who was apparently not wearing a helmet at the time, was struck by a 40-year-old female driver around 8:40 p.m. while riding his bicycle home with Kirsten.

Buddy became Dartmouth's all-time winningest coach after additional stints coaching the programs at Tulane and Stanford before taking on the role at Dartmouth in 2005.

Stanford head football coach Buddy Teevens surveys the new grass at Stanford Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2004 during practice. Teevens begins his third season as coach.
Paul Sakuma/AP

Former NFL superstar Eli Manning offered his thoughts and prayers to the coach, who he's known since he was just 12 years old.

"Thoughts and prayers are with Coach Teevens and his family," Manning wrote in a tweet after the accident. "I have known Coach since I was 12 years old when I attended Tulane football camp. There is not a better man."

