Danny McBride Says His House is Divided for Super Bowl: 'I Might Just Be Managing the Peace'

Danny McBride is attending his first-ever Super Bowl this year, but the actor says he isn't sure which team he'll be rooting for in Arizona.

McBride, 46, admits he doesn't get to follow many sports due to his busy schedule, but that his 11-year-old son Declan is "a massive football fan."

In fact, "his favorite is Patrick Mahomes," says McBride. "So this has worked out cool, that we're going to get to let him go see him play."

However, McBride says his mom is from Philadelphia, so the actor isn't sure where his loyalty will lie for game day. "My house is going to be divided because my mom is from Philadelphia and my son is a Mahomes fan," says McBride. "I might just be managing the peace, just trying to keep everybody happy depending on which way this goes," he adds.

In fact, McBride isn't ruling out any possibilities of crazy occurences on Sunday. "Who knows? I could end up with my shirt off, painted. Who knows? Anything could happen in Phoenix," he says.

McBride, who is now revealed as the face underneath the sweatshirt for Downy Unstoppables' Super Bowl ad, tells PEOPLE he isn't sure what to expect from attending the big game, but one thing he can't go without on game day is a certain snack.

"Any Super Bowl party is not legit if there's no queso there," he jokes.

Although he doesn't get time to follow many sports, McBride says the Super Bowl is "always so much fun because it feels like the world is watching."

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Arizona on Sunday for the Super Bowl.