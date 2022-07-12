"Now, how can she feel like America has her back?" James says of Griner in a exclusive trailer from Friday's episode of The Shop

Daniel Kaluuya Joins LeBron James' The Shop to Talk Brittney Griner and More in Exclusive Trailer

LeBron James is back for more shop talk.

In a trailer for Friday's episode of Uninterrupted's The Shop, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Lakers star, 37, chats with actor Daniel Kaluuya about Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia, Black art and more from a New York-based barbershop.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" James says of Griner, 31, the WNBA player and two-time Olympic gold medalist who has been detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges since February.

Along with the focus on Griner, the group also talks about race, with Kaluuya, 33, commenting on the saying that Black people need to "be twice as good to get half as much," explaining: "I always didn't like that saying. So, I said, 'I want to be twice as good because I want to be twice as good.' "

Kaluuya and James are also joined by Manchester United player Marcus Rashford and artist/filmmaker Rashid Johnson, as well as The Shop executive producer Maverick Carter and creator Paul Rivera, in the episode. James also serves as an EP on the show, through his production group The SpringHill Company.

The episode also includes discussion about how Kaluuya "prepared for his role as Fred Hampton," the Black Panther party leader, in his film Judas and the Black Messiah, and why James "hates Boston fans."

Along with airing on the Uninterrupted YouTube channel, The Shop will be available in podcast form on all platforms for the first time this season.

The Shop was renewed for season 5 in February, when it was announced that the show would make the move from its previous home at HBO to YouTube, according to The Hollywood Reporter.