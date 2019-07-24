Danica Patrick Shares Sun-Soaked Selfie (and Inspirational Fitness Message) After Beach Workout

Life’s a beach for Danica Patrick!

On Tuesday, the retired professional race-car driver, 37, shared a sunlit, sand-covered selfie to Instagram that showed her sitting on the beach during an oceanside workout session — wearing a tank top, shorts and a huge smile.

“Why go to a gym when you can play in the sand?!” Patrick began her caption. “Working out has seasonal choices just like fruits and veggies. When it’s nice out, I like to get outside … because before long, that won’t be an option.”

“Consistent fitness is all about finding fun options and not burning out,” she advised, ending her inspirational message with, “The calorie you burn doesn’t care how you do it. ☺️”

Incorporating workouts that she loves into her routine is crucial for the athlete, who began doing yoga almost 20 years ago but, according to a June Instagram photo — showing Patrick practicing a seated pose — the former race car driver didn’t “commit to some consistency” until 2014.

“And in 2019, I have realized that meditation and breath are really where the growth comes from,” Patrick captioned the serene image. “Pranayama. Meditation. The body follows the breath and the mind. Just try taking 3 deep breaths with your eyes closed and see if you can’t help but relaxing.”

“That goes into the practice,” she continued. “A breath for each move and when you stay in a pose to deepen it, the breath will open you up. Yoga is a great practice of trying harder and letting go. They are each necessary at certain times … kinda like life.”

In April, Patrick called social media “a weird thing” in the sense that “It’s suppose[d] to be ‘real,’ but it’s not,” posting a photo of a snow-capped mountain taken through a plane window alongside her thoughts.

“It’s suppose[d] to be fun, except it makes us feel bad about ourselves,” said the racing veteran. “It’s suppose[d] to be a way to connect, except we disconnect from someone sitting right next to us while we are on it.”

She continued and encouraged her followers, “Let’s just try and use it to spread positivity, educate, and inspire. Enough selfies with no caption. Enough filters. Enough abuse with words. Enough judging an edited photoshopped highlight reel against your life.”

“Let’s level up,” Patrick wrote. “Maybe the next time you’re flying somewhere … you don’t buy the WiFi and you look out the window while holding a great book you’re reading.”