Danica Patrick Wishes 'Uber Attractive' Aaron Rodgers a Happy Birthday: 'I Am So Grateful'

Danica Patrick is still feeling thankful in the days after Thanksgiving as she celebrates boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ birthday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback turned 36 on Monday, and his girlfriend celebrated the special day with a tribute post on her Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first,” Patrick’s post began. “I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life.”

“Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with,” she added. “This journey we are on…. it’s a really really good one. I love you. ❤️ Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!”

The former professional racer, 37, included a sweet photo of the couple on the beach alongside the heartfelt note.

Rodgers and Patrick, who met at the 2012 ESPY Awards, confirmed their relationship in January 2018. During an interview on Jenny McCarthy‘s Sirius XM radio show last month, the retired NASCAR driver raved about her relationship with the NFL star, calling it “fantastic.”

When McCarthy asked when the two were going to say their “I do’s,” the Pretty Intense podcast host joked, “Um, tom[orrow]— wait, no, what?”

“You know what, that’s one of those things. You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” she said.

“So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep,’ then life’s good,” Patrick added.

She’s also become Rodger’s No. 1 cheerleader during his football games. On the eve of his birthday the Packers squared-off against the New York Giants, securing a 31-13 victory. Patrick showed her followers the fun way she celebrated her boyfriend’s win: with syringe shots!

The Packers also wished the star player a big “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” on Twitter.