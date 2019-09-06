Danica Patrick Just 'Bravely' Wore Packers Gear Around Chicago to Support Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick showed her full support for boyfriend Aaron Rodgers as she walked around Chicago on Thursday wearing the opposing team’s apparel.

The retired race car driver, 37, posted a series of photos to Instagram as she and some of her friends wore Green Bay Packers attire while traveling around the Windy City, as well as photos from the teams’ opening game that day against the Chicago Bears.

An Illinois native and longtime fan of the Bears, Patrick recently traded in her Bears gear to fully cheer on Rodgers, 35, she told USA TODAY last year, after the pair went public with their relationship.

“As I’ve said before, I cheer for him, I just don’t want his team to win,” she said, adding that “now, of course, I cheer for the whole team.”

Patrick said she and her friends “bravely” walked around Chicago in their gear, and to her surprise, “people were actually pretty nice too!”

“My Arizona bffs flew all the way to Chicago for a quick trip to support @aaronrodgers12 play in the first game of the nfl season,” said Patrick in her Instagram caption. “And we are all JACKED for tonight!!! Let’s goooo! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ ……yes this city is windy.”

Dressed in a Packers yellow v-neck, Patrick and her girlfriends (and four-legged friends!) spent time walking along the water.

Image zoom

Prior to the game, Patrick posted a picture of Rodgers walking into the stadium on her Instagram Story, calling him her “hardworking hottie.”

“Kicking off the NFL season against the Bears tonight. Let’s go!!!!!!!,” she wrote, adding that her boyfriend, who has been playing in the NFL for 15 years this season, is “so” hot, using a fire emoji.

Image zoom Danica Patrick/Instagram

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Start of ‘#Year15’ of NFL Career as Danica Patrick Cheers Him On

Image zoom Danica Patrick/Instagram

In another post, Patrick and her friends showed off their matching yellow Packers sweatshirts, writing “winner winner” as they each held up the number one.

Image zoom Danica Patrick/Instagram

Rodger’s supportive fan club watched the Packers play a strong game as they took down the Bears 10-3.

The team is next scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday, Sept. 15.