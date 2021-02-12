Danica Patrick Opens Up About Her Hopes and Plans for 2021

"I've been talking to people in the last few weeks and it's about planning trips and I'm like, 'Let's do it,' " Danica Patrick tells PEOPLE

Danica Patrick has high hopes for 2021.

While promoting Beam's new Elevate hydration line, the retired pro race car driver tells PEOPLE that she's looking forward to what's to come this year, including the possibility of being able to travel in a safe and responsible manner amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel like I've already done so much traveling and just about 2021, I've been talking to people in the last few weeks and it's about planning trips and I'm like, 'Let's do it,' " says Patrick, 38. "2021 is my year of travel, let's go!"

While the former NASCAR star acknowledges that traveling during the pandemic is "a lot more complicated" and "harder," she feels it can be still be done safely.

"Everything's done responsibly and, yes, you have to take more tests to go places, but look, it doesn't mean it's not possible," she says.

Patrick has kept busy at home over the past year pursuing a healthy lifestyle with help from Beam's new hydration products. The three packages, which individually target balance, performance, and recovery, are each created with a core hydration formulation composed of coconut water, Himalayan sea salt, potassium bicarbonate, and sodium hyaluronate.

In addition, Patrick is an avid user of Beam's CBD products, which include The Fixer, The One, and The Dream powder and capsules.

"I really honestly feel like the world is being educated," Patrick says of the growing use of CBD in the U.S. "I think it's been around long enough that there's a comfort for it. I think that we're seeking it actually."

"I have so much fun with it," Patrick tells PEOPLE of her podcast. "For me, my show is about education as well as inspiration. So, I think that both the experts and the talent in other areas through their own unique platforms — whether they be music or acting or singing or something like that, they fall into both. Like you can be educated through their inspiration or there could be inspiration from the education."

As for Patrick's favorite guest? Well, she has a few.