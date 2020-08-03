Danica Patrick Talks 'Emotional Therapy' 3 Weeks After Split from Aaron Rodgers: 'I've Got Me'

The former NASCAR driver and the Green Bay Packers quarterback split back in mid-July

Danica Patrick is opening up about her life post-split from Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR driver, 38, posted about doing an "emotional therapy" workout in a reflective social media post on Sunday, where she began her caption, "I’ve got me, I always have."

Explaining that she started doing The Class workout a week ago after her friend Heather Nielsen told her that she was "loving it," Patrick said, "Turns out, now I do too!"

"It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up," she wrote about the workout, which is described on The Class' website as "a transformative workout of the body and mind" that helps students to "experience an expansive, heart- and mind-clearing release that builds a strong, resilient body."

Patrick then added what her class routine consisted of before she concluded her post, writing, "We all 'got' ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean..... we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!! 💙"

Prior to her post on Sunday, Patrick previously shared a series of cryptic messages about relationships to her Instagram Story in July, following her split from Rodgers.

Patrick and the Green Bay Packers quarterback broke up back in mid-July, a rep for the former race car driver previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: NFL Star Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split After Two Years Together

The two first confirmed they were a couple in January 2018, though they actually met six years prior.