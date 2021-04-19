Danica Patrick went Instagram official with Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly, last week

Danica Patrick Shares Photos from Vacation with Friends and New Boyfriend: 'Fun with a Capital F'

Danica Patrick is enjoying the sunshine with some close friends and her new man.

On Sunday, the retired race car driver, 39, shared a series of photos from her trip to Cabon San Lucas, Mexico. In the images, Patrick poses with cocktails and later in matching "Boats N Hoes" t-shirts with pals Shannon Thorpe, Stephanie Halvorson and Erin Foley Buntin.

In the final Instagram image of her carousel of photos, the women sit on lounge chairs as a swimsuit-clad Carter Comstock stands behind Patrick with one hand on her shoulder.

"Ride or die crew. Fun with a capital F was defiantly had!!!! If you couldn't tell. 🤪," she wrote in the caption. Added Patrick, "I said a month ago.... I have had enough spiritual deep dive trips for now. It's time for a fun one.... Cabo it is. 🏖."

Just last week, Patrick went Instagram official with Comstock, the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly.

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you," Patrick captioned two photos, one of her solo on the beach and one with Comstock giving her a kiss on the cheek.

In February, it was announced that Patrick and Comstock — who calls himself a "curious health nut" — are both a part of the group that made investments in beam, the direct-to-consumer wellness brand known for THC-free CBD products, according to the Associated Press.