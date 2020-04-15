Danica Patrick Says It's 'Pretty Amazing' Dating 'Extremely Attractive' Aaron Rodgers

Image zoom Danica Patrick/Instagram

Danica Patrick is making her strong feelings for boyfriend Aaron Rodgers abundantly clear.

On Tuesday, the retired NASCAR driver, 38, praised Rodgers, 36, when she was asked what it’s like to date the NFL star by one of her followers during an Instagram Q&A.

“If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it’s pretty amazing,” she said.

Image zoom Danica Patrick/ Instagram

Patrick was asked by another follower about her favorite trip she and the Green Bay Packers quarterback took together.

“Anywhere new is fun,” she responded. “Peru was amazing last month but New Zealand was probably the best location we have visited so far. Great food, people, sights, and wine!”

Image zoom Danica Patrick/ Instagram

Rodgers and Patrick, who met at the 2012 ESPY Awards, confirmed their relationship in January 2018. During an interview on Jenny McCarthy‘s Sirius XM radio show in November, Patrick raved about her relationship with the NFL star, calling it “fantastic.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been isolating together and staying busy by taking online classes, cooking and catching up with friends and family through the phone.

“I’m learning a little bit more Spanish,” Patrick told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Aaron got Rosetta Stone on his phone, so we’re learning languages.”

She added, “I still got guitar on my list to practice, but I haven’t done that. So yeah, watching shows, watching movies. Like everyone else, we’ve watched Tiger King.”

Image zoom Danica Patrick Instagram

Patrick also encouraged others stuck at home amid the pandemic to focus on improving their health and wellness.

“What a good time to let this be a reminder to take care of our bodies,” she said.

