Image zoom Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Danica Patrick is open to tying the knot with Aaron Rodgers sometime soon, but, at the same time, she’s keeping her expectations in check.

During an interview on Jenny McCarthy‘s Sirius XM radio show, the former race car driver, 37, raved about her relationship with the NFL star, 35, calling it “fantastic.”

When McCarthy asked when the two were going to say their “I do’s,” Patrick quickly joked, “Um, tom[orrow]— wait, no, what?”

“You know what, that’s one of those things. You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” she said.

“So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep,’ then life’s good,” the Pretty Intense podcast host added, to which McCarthy replied, “That’s right, the ride can be so sweet.”

“I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now,” Patrick joked.

Image zoom Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Nickelodeon

RELATED: Danica Patrick Congratulates Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers on Packers Win — and His ’Hotness’

The couple, who met at the 2012 ESPY Awards, confirmed their relationship in January 2018. Since being together, Patrick has become her boyfriend’s No. 1 cheerleader during his football games.

Patrick recently told PEOPLE Now about her ideal date night with Rodgers, which includes a standard dinner outing.

“Date night’s going out to dinner — he drives, I know you were probably gonna ask that,” she joked. “… I would say we both are very on the same page about how often we like to get out. We love to have home-cooked food. I love to cook and he likes my cooking, thank goodness.”