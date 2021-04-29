"I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that's just what we do," she said in a recent interview

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Relationship with Carter Comstock and How It Measures Up to Her ‘Grand Vision’

After her split from Aaron Rodgers last year, Danica Patrick said she had some high expectations for her next romantic partner — and it sounds like her boyfriend Carter Comstock has met those and then some.

In an interview with Extra published Wednesday, the former pro race car driver said that Comstock, the co-founder of Freshly, is someone she can talk to for hours.

"We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated," she said. "Just go, 'Let's talk about a tree' and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree."

"I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that's just what we do," Patrick said.

Patrick, 39, and Comstock made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month when the Pretty Intense podcast host shared a photo of the duo on the beach together.

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you... 💞," she wrote in the caption for the post, which included a snap of Comstock giving Patrick a kiss on the cheek.

Last week, Patrick shared some photos from a recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends and Comstock.

"Ride or die crew. Fun with a capital F was defiantly had!!!! If you couldn't tell. 🤪" she wrote in the caption. "I said a month ago.... I have had enough spiritual deep dive trips for now. It's time for a fun one.... Cabo it is. 🏖"

Before revealing her relationship with Comstock, Patrick opened up about what she was looking for in a relationship during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in March.