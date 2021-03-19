"I know what I want now and I'm not willing to compromise," Danica Patrick said of finding romance

Danica Patrick Says Her Next Romantic Partner Is 'Going to Be an Extremely High-Quality Person'

Danica Patrick knows what she wants in her next relationship.

The retired NASCAR driver, 38, talked about what she looks for in a partner during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show Friday.

"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," she said, later adding, "But, you know what you don't want so you know what you do and so maybe it's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they're going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check."

The Pretty Intense podcast host and author continued, "It's not as though there are boxes to check, it's just that I know what I want now and I'm not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?"

Patrick previously dated NFL star Aaron Rodgers, although the two split in July of last year after two years together, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. They first confirmed they were a couple in January 2018. (Rodgers is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.)

While further discussing what she's looking for in a romance, Patrick told host Hall, "Once I have healed, and I have processed and I have accepted the imperfections that exist within me, I now give permission for the other person to be imperfect, and I also don't see their flaws as much. ... If someone's lazy, I judge that ... because I don't allow myself to be lazy. So now if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself of maybe reframing it and doing it more, which is 'resting' now. If someone's resting, it used to be called lazy but I'm not triggered anymore."

She further elaborated, "And so the person is not seen in such a judgmental light anymore or I'm not judging myself. As you heal you also are able to coexist with people in a much easier way."

And when asked about her definition of her "perfect partner," Patrick said the "perfect version becomes the untriggered version of yourself, because once you aren't triggered anymore, other people seem more perfect. ... So it has to be you first."

Last April, Patrick also told her fans what qualities and personality traits she finds most attractive.