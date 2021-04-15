Danica Patrick Chats About Having Her Heart 'Broken Open' After Aaron Rodgers Split

"There's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Danica Patrick said

Danica Patrick had a moment to reflect on a past romance while surviving the wild with Bear Grylls.

During this week's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the retired race car driver, 39, seemingly talked about her breakup from Aaron Rodgers, whom she dated for two years. Though she did not mention Rodgers, 37, by name, Patrick referenced her most recent relationship.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick told Grylls while exploring the Moab desert in southeastern Utah.

"But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum," she said.

Patrick also said her family and loved ones have supported her, no matter what, in her career and after retiring. "[My dad is] always super proud of me. My mom too. My sister," she said. "I'm really fortunate that I have a family that's super supportive. You gotta have someone you can fall apart with, you know?"

Patrick and NFL star Rodgers split in July of last year, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. They first revealed that they were a couple in January 2018.

Rodgers, who is currently guest-hosting Jeopardy!, announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley in February of this year.

In March, Patrick talked about the qualities she looks for in a partner during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," she said, later adding, "But, you know what you don't want so you know what you do and so maybe it's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they're going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check."

The Pretty Intense podcast host and author continued, "It's not as though there are boxes to check, it's just that I know what I want now and I'm not willing to compromise, bend as much, right?"

While further discussing what she's looking for in a romance, Patrick told host Tamron Hall, "Once I have healed, and I have processed and I have accepted the imperfections that exist within me, I now give permission for the other person to be imperfect, and I also don't see their flaws as much. … If someone's lazy, I judge that … because I don't allow myself to be lazy. So now if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself of maybe reframing it and doing it more, which is 'resting' now. If someone's resting, it used to be called lazy but I'm not triggered anymore."