Danica Patrick Will 'Absolutely Not' Poke Fun at 'Hot' Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers as ESPYs Host

Just days before hosting the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, retired race car driver Danica Patrick is opening up about her “hot” boyfriend and fellow athlete, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 36-year-old revealed Rodgers will be her date to the big event on Wednesday night — and, so far, it seems like the Super Bowl-winning quarterback won’t have to worry about dodging any jokes.

When asked by Kimmel if she planned to poke fun at her boyfriend on live television, Patrick simply responded, “Absolutely not” — before adding, “You’ll have to see.”

Yet, Kimmel — who has hosted many awards shows himself — advised her that there was no way she couldn’t make fun of Rodgers.

”You gotta call out the elephant in the room?” she replied. “Or the hot guy in the room, I should say.”

The night will already be meaningful for the couple, as they first met at the same awards show six years ago.

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012. We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM in May. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?’ ”

The two first confirmed their relationship in January.

In a new interview with Extra, Patrick said Rodgers doesn’t want to see all of her material beforehand.

“He doesn’t want to watch anything before the show. Aaron wants to watch it cold… I feel like I’m gonna get a very authentic response,” she explained to the outlet. “And it better be kind no matter what.”

When they’re not busy with work or out on adventures, Patrick told Extra that she and Rodgers like to exercise in their free time.

“We kind of do our own thing. Sometimes we work out together. But he does more sports-specific stuff… I’m like… any sport,” she said to the outlet. “We do work out sometimes. He’s an ab machine… He’s really good at that.”

The ESPYs will air live July 18 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.