Danica Patrick Offering Fans the Chance to Join Her at Monaco Grand Prix for Charity

Danica Patrick wants you to join her in Monaco next year — for a good cause.
The retired race car driver, 38, has partnered with Omaze to launch a campaign in support of Folds of Honor, a charitable organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members.
“Folds of Honor is an amazing organization," Patrick tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "I support them because they help the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members after incredible heartbreak and challenges."
Continues the athlete, "Their motto says it all, honor their sacrifice and educate their legacy."
Beginning June 30, fans can visit www.omaze.com/Danica to donate for a chance to watch the Monaco Grand Prix in France with Patrick. The prize includes round-trip airfare to Nice, and 4-star hotel accommodation.
The campaign is a continuation of Patrick's launch of Danica Rosé Wine.
Earlier this year, Patrick opened up to PEOPLE about how she had been spending her time in self-isolation. She hosted workouts live on Instagram to promote a sense of “community” and “connection” while most of the country quarantines or self-isolates at home to stop the spread of the virus.
“I really think that in this time it’s become obvious to me that it’s very natural to want to spend time with people and to connect and to have a community and to have a group of friends,” says Patrick. “I just think that in all of history we’ve seen that too. Has there ever been a time in history where it’s just all based on isolation? I don’t think so. So it’s about community and it’s about sharing what I have.”
To enter to win the Monaco trip, visit www.Omaze.com/Danica begining June 30 with a deadline of September 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST.