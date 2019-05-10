Someone Bought Danica Patrick a Drink Right in Front of Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers: Watch

Watch your back, Aaron Rodgers!

A fan sitting in the row behind Rodgers and his girlfriend Danica Patrick at a Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday appeared to buy Patrick a drink, causing a hilarious viral moment.

In the clip, the man taps Patrick, 37, on the shoulder before reaching over to give her a cup of what appeared to be white wine. Patrick then turns around, offering the man cash for the drink but he refuses, handing a drink to the retired race car driver and her friend, who was sitting next to her.

After she has the drink in hand, Patrick can be seen laughing and shaking her head, while Rodgers, 35, appears unbothered.

Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks, who beat the Boston Celtics 116-91 during Wednesday’s game.

Danica Patrick tried to pay for a drink court side but the fan just gave it away for free 😂 pic.twitter.com/jwuXEI0MCm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2019

After the moment went viral, social media users chimed in with their own hilarious reactions.

“My man shooting his shot with Danica with Aaron literally sitting right there you gotta respect it,” one user wrote. Another added, “Shooting his shot with Rodgers right there. That’s a boss move. No doubt about it. Even got her friend a drink. Real recognize real!”

However, it doesn’t look like the couple’s relationship will be in trouble anytime soon.

The pair have not been shy about professing their feelings on social media since making their red carpet debut as a couple in July at the 2018 ESPY Awards, where Patrick made history by becoming the first woman to ever host the event.

In March of this year, Rodgers wrote Patrick a sweet message on Instagram in celebration of her 37th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life @danicapatrick,” Rodgers captioned the post, which included an adorable photo of the couple smiling at each other on the ESPYs red carpet.

He also included hashtags for the phrases, “lover,” “friend,” “travel partner,” “smokin hot” and “fine wine.”

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Patrick gushed over Rodgers on Valentine’s Day, sharing a photo featuring the couple standing outside together.

“I love doing life with you!” she wrote.

Patrick was previously married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2012. She later dated fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before splitting in 2017.

Rodgers, who helped to lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, dated Olivia Munn until 2017 when they split after three years together.