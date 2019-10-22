Danica Patrick Congratulates Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers on Packers Win — and His ’Hotness’

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fantasy football participants weren’t the only ones grateful to have Aaron Rodgers on their team this weekend.

After what proved to be a particularly stellar performance by Rodgers on the field Sunday, Danica Patrick showed support for her boyfriend with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling herself one “lucky girl.”

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field,” Patrick began her post on Monday about the game, during which Rodgers, 35, threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns.

Patrick, 37, continued to highlight the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s impressive stats in her caption as well as her appreciation for his “hotness.”

RELATED: Danica Patrick Just ‘Bravely’ Wore Packers Gear Around Chicago to Support Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers

“Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades,” she wrote. “Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs.”

“Plus the hotness!” Patrick added. “Lucky girl.”

Image zoom Danica Patrick Danica Patrick Instagram

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers John Fisher/CSM/Shutterstock

Sharing photos of herself cheering the Packers on along with friends on her Instagram Story, the retired NASCAR driver called it a “special day” for Rodgers, who is currently on his 15th year playing in the NFL. After the game, things got even sweeter for the couple who appeared to keep the celebrations going with a spread of delicious baked goods.

“Yay we did!” Patrick wrote on a photo of her and her boyfriend sitting with a bundle of sweets on her Instagram Story.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Start of ‘#Year15’ of NFL Career as Danica Patrick Cheers Him On

Despite being a Chicago Bears fan previously, the Illinois-native has become a full-blown Packers cheerleader, rooting for Rodgers and his teammates each week.

“It’s so important to have positive people around you,” she captioned a photo in Packers gear with friends. “Especially fun on GAME DAYS!!!!!! Go pack go!!!!!!”

The couple, who met at the 2012 ESPY Awards, confirmed their relationship in January 2018.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick confirmed during an interview with the Associated Press at the time. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she added, before quickly amending her statement. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Prior to Rodgers, Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years while the Packers star and Olivia Munn decided to go their separate ways after three years together.