Danica Patrick Celebrates Completing Her First Boston Marathon: 'I Do Not Want to Do Another!'

"It's really the only bucket list item I have," Danica Patrick told PEOPLE about running the Boston Marathon

It's official: Danica Patrick has run the Boston Marathon.

The retired pro race car driver, 39, completed the 125th running of the historic Boston Marathon on Monday, and celebrated her accomplishment on social media.

"Bucket list item 1 of 1," she captioned a series of photos and videos from her race day on Instagram.

"I am so grateful to be able to do @bostonmarathon!!! Thank you to all who donated to the @lightfoundation! However, I do not want to do another marathon! 😂 So, whoever says you'll sign up again right after is cray cray!" Patrick said.

"But it was such a fun 4-5 month journey with really special people. We pushed eachother and learned more about ourselves in the process," she continued. "I do hard things. That's who I am. I suppose I should make another bucket list item."

Ahead of the race, Patrick talked to PEOPLE about why she had decided to run her first marathon — and why she wanted to do it in Boston.

"The fact that I have a good foundation of running made me think to myself, 'I think I'd like to run a marathon someday.' And it's really the only bucket list item I have," Patrick, who said she's always enjoyed running, told PEOPLE last month.

Patrick rann the historic race alongside her sister Brooke and friend Erin Buntin in support of the Light Foundation, which was created by former New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light. The foundation — which focuses on teaching kids how to be responsible, ethical and accountable through outdoor activities and exercise — "sits so much in line" with what Patrick personally believes in.

"It's extra motivation," Patrick explained, "because what they're doing is stuff I really resonate with."

Before the race, Patrick said her goals for the race included finishing under four hours and averaging around a nine-minute mile. Mainly, though, she wanted to "have fun."

Other celebrities who ran the Boston Marathon this year included actor Brian D'Arcy James, retired NFL fullback James Develin, and Chris Nikic, who became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon and received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2021 ESPY Awards.