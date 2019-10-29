Danica Patrick Calls Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers ‘Simply Amazing’ as She Celebrates the Packers

Image zoom Danica Patrick/Instagram

From a Chicago Bears fan to the Green Bay Packers’ biggest fan.

Danica Patrick used social media to cheer on her boyfriend, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, once again after the team’s victory on Sunday.

Sharing a photo with pal Erin Foley Buntin in which both women were sticking up their fingers in a “number one” pose on Instagram this week, Patrick, 37, wrote, “The @packers are killin it!!!!!!!!

“Another simply amazing performance by @aaronrodgers12!” she continued. “Getting it done week in, week out……let’s goooooooo pack go! Loud living room at @ebunt187 house!”

The Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 31 to 24, with Rodgers, 35, completing 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Patrick’s latest post comes not long after she showed support for her boyfriend with a heartfelt Instagram, calling herself one “lucky girl.”

Earlier this month, Patrick praised another one of the team’s victories, writing, “While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field.”

“Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades,” she wrote. “Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs.”

“Plus the hotness!” Patrick added. “Lucky girl.”

Despite being a Bears fan previously, the Illinois-native has become a full-blown Packers cheerleader.

The couple, who met at the 2012 ESPY Awards, confirmed their relationship in January 2018.

Prior to Rodgers, Patrick dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years while the Packers star and Olivia Munn decided to go their separate ways after three years together.