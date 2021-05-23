Danica Patrick and Her Boyfriend Carter Comstock Enjoy 'Kisses and Cardio' During Workout

Danica Patrick appears to be head-over-heels since going public with boyfriend Carter Comstock.

On Saturday, the former race car driver, 39, shared some PDA with the Freshly co-founder during their couple's workout. "Kisses and cardio," she wrote in the caption. "Saturday things. Followed by waffles. Also, babe knows more about fitness than me... so I said, you're in charge."

Patrick made her relationship with Comstock, 33, Instagram official last month, sharing a selfie of him kissing her on the head. "Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you..." she wrote. The couple has since enjoyed a getaway with friends to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

They were previously announced as new investors in Beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand known for THC-free CBD products, according to the Associated Press.

danica patrick Danica Patrick, Carter Comstock | Credit: danica patrick/instagram

Patrick recently opened up about her relationship with Comstock, telling Extra that she and her boyfriend can talk for hours. "We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated," she said.

"Just go, 'Let's talk about a tree' and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree," Patrick continued. "I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that's just what we do."

The Pretty Intense podcast host discussed what she was looking for in a relationship, during her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in March. "When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," she said.

"But, you know what you don't want so you know what you do and so maybe it's not necessarily that they have their work cut out for them, but that they're going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check," Patrick added.