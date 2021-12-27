Danica Patrick and Boyfriend Carter Comstock Celebrate Christmas Together

There are no cheat days for Danica Patrick and boyfriend Carter Comstock.

The former pro race car driver, 39, and her boyfriend were together for the holiday, she revealed on Instagram, sharing photos of their Saturday, which included some fitness.

"Merry Christmas!!! Wishing all a day filled with love, sugar, and laughs! (And some fitness if ya like!😜)🎄🎁," Patrick wrote alongside a slideshow.

In the first image, Patrick and Comstock cozied up in matching green Christmas pajamas that featured gingerbread men relaxing in a warm mug of hot chocolate. In the second image, the pajamas-clad couple sat with family members on a couch.

A final video showed the entire group outside in sunny weather working out.

Patrick and Comstock made their relationship Instagram official in April when the Pretty Intense podcast host shared a photo of the duo on the beach together.

In an interview with Extra published earlier this year, Patrick explained what she likes about Comstock, the co-founder of Freshly, saying he is someone she can talk to for hours.

Danica Patrick Danica Patrick and Carter Comstock | Credit: Danica Patrick/Instagram

"We both love to travel and we're both super open-minded, and I had this sort of grand vision for finding someone I could just sit on the couch with and, like, have a glass of wine and just literally come up with any topic at all, simple or complicated," she said. "Just go, 'Let's talk about a tree' and just go for two hours on the nature of a tree."

Ahead of the holiday, Patrick and Comstock spent some time in New York City, taking in some of Manhattan's Christmas activities.